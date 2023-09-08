Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian dismissed Yuma by a 38-14 count for an Arizona high school football victory on Sept. 8.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and second quarters.

Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian moved in front of Yuma 17-14 to begin the fourth quarter.

The Lions held on with a 21-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian faced off against Show Low.

