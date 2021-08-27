Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian earns solid win over Benson 34-21

No quarter was granted as Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian blunted Benson's plans 34-21 on August 27 in Arizona football.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

Benson took a 21-14 lead over Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian heading to the intermission locker room.

Tough to find an edge early, the Lions and the Bobcats fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.