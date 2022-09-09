Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian overcomes Catalina Foothills' lead to earn win 34-9

Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian rallied from behind to knock off Catalina Foothills for a 34-9 verdict on September 9 in Arizona football action.

Catalina Foothills authored a promising start, taking a 9-7 advantage over Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian at the end of the first quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 27-9 lead over Catalina Foothills.

There was no room for doubt as the Lions added to their advantage with a 7-0 margin in the closing period.