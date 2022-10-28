Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian paints near-perfect picture in win over Safford 62-7

Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Safford during this 62-7 victory in an Arizona high school football matchup on October 28.
