Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian smashes through Bullhead City Mohave 51-14

Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Bullhead City Mohave 51-14 during this Arizona football game.
The Lions opened a colossal 30-0 gap over the Thunderbirds at the intermission.
Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian and Bullhead City Mohave were both scoreless.
The Lions put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Thunderbirds 21-14 in the last stanza.
