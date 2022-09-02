Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian smashes through Bullhead City Mohave 51-14

Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Bullhead City Mohave 51-14 during this Arizona football game.

The Lions opened a colossal 30-0 gap over the Thunderbirds at the intermission.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian and Bullhead City Mohave were both scoreless.

The Lions put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Thunderbirds 21-14 in the last stanza.