Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian stonewalls Benson 59-0

If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian proved that in blanking Benson 59-0 in an Arizona high school football matchup.

Last season, Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian and Benson faced off on August 27, 2021 at Benson High School. Click here for a recap

Recently on September 2 , Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian squared off with Bullhead City Mohave in a football game . For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

