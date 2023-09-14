Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian collected a solid win over Catalina Foothills in a 28-13 verdict in Arizona high school football on Sept. 14.
The last time Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian and Catalina Foothills played in a 34-9 game on Sept. 9, 2022.
In recent action on Sept. 1, Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian faced off against Queen Creek Benjamin Franklin and Catalina Foothills took on Yuma Catholic on Sept. 1 at Catalina Foothills High School.
