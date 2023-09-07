The Arizona Sports and Entertainment Commission released its Week 3 watch list for the Ed Doherty Award — presented annually to the top high school football player in the state of Arizona — ahead of Friday’s slate of prep football action, and two dozen players from Tucson and surrounding communities are among the nearly 150 statewide names on the early-season rundown.

Arizona football commits Elijah Rushing (senior edge rusher) and Keona Wilhite (senior defensive line) are among six from Salpointe Catholic among those 25, while Sabino has three on the list, including senior quarterback Cameron Hackworth.

In all, 11 schools from Tucson and the somewhat-nearby Southern Arizona vicinity were represented, including Salpointe, Sabino, Douglas, Mica Mountain, Catalina Foothills, Tanque Verde, Bisbee, Tucson, Pusch Ridge, Marana and Walden Grove (Sahuarita).

Names from those schools to make the early-season watch list:

• Jaxson Banhie — Senior, RB, Salpointe

• Noah Banhie — Sophomore, DT, Salpointe

• Shamar Berryhill — Junior, WR, Sabino

• Savaughn Berryhill — Senior, WR, Sabino

• Emiliano Berthely — Senior, ATH, Douglas

• Kason Colbert — Senior, RB/LB, Mica Mountain

• Luis Cordova — Senior, OL/DL, Salpointe

• Samuel Delgado — Senior, RB, Catalina Foothills

• Gavin Gilbert — Senior, RB/LB, Tanque Verde

• Cameron Hackworth — Senior, QB, Sabino

• Chase Laux — Senior, DB, Canyon del Oro

• Jimmy Leon — Senior, DL, Mica Mountain

• Sebastian Lopez — Junior, QB/DB, Bisbee

• Kayden Luke — Senior, RB, Canyon del Oro

• Prince Mugisha — Senior, RB/LB, Tucson

• Bubba Mustain — Senior, QB, Pusch Ridge

• Dezmen Roebuck — Junior, ATH, Marana

• Elijah Rushing — Senior, DE, Salpointe

• Gariel Smith — Senior, QB, Walden Grove

• Nate Spivey — Junior, DB/RB, Salpointe

• Jayden Thoreson — Junior, QB, Mica Mountain

• Keona Wilhite — Senior, DL, Salpointe

• Jason Wood — Senior, QB, Marana

• Sa’Kylee Woodard — Senior, DB, Canyon del Oro

The full statewide watch list is available via the GCSGC website.

Starting in Week 4 (next week), any player (including those not on the statewide watch list) will be eligible for a weekly Doherty Award “Nomination Medallion.” The Doherty Award selection committee will announce it’s weekly picks beginning Sept. 13. Those nominated will be invited to a luncheon Dec. 9, where the overall yearly winner will be announced.

Since its inception in 1986, Southern Arizona athletes have won the award nine times. That includes Salpointe’s Bijan Robinson — the top running back in college football last season at Texas happens to make his NFL debut for the Atlanta Falcons this weekend — in 2018 and 2019, as well as Tyler Williams (Ironwood Ridge, 2012), Ka’Deem Carey (Canyon del Oro, 2011), Adam Hall (Palo Verde, 2008), Kevin Schmidtke (Marana, 1993), Mario Bates (Amphiteater, 1990), Mike Ciasca (Sahuaro, 1989) and Eric Drage (Santa Rita, 1988).

Other statewide winners include Gilbert Perry’s Brock Purdy in 2017, who quarterbacked the San Francisco 49ers to the NFC Championship game last season as an NFL rookie, and former UA stars in running back Mike Bell (Tolleson, 2000) and wide receiver Bobby Wade (Phoenix Desert Vista, 1998).

Argued to be “Arizona’s highest individual high school football honor and … awarded annually to the states’ most outstanding high school football player by the Grand Canyon State Gridiron Club,” the GCSGC says the Doherty award “recognizes the well-rounded accomplishments of community involvement, school pride, and academics.”