Tucson Sabino dominated Safford 50-21 at Safford High on Sept. 15 in Arizona football action.

The first quarter gave Tucson Sabino an 8-0 lead over Safford.

The Sabercats fought to a 24-13 intermission margin at the Bulldogs' expense.

Tucson Sabino charged to a 37-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Sabercats held on with a 13-8 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Tucson Sabino and Safford squared off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Tucson Sabino High School.

Recently on Sept. 1, Tucson Sabino squared off with Queen Creek Crismon in a football game.

