Tucson Sabino dismantles Tucson Sahuaro 41-20

Tucson Sabino ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Tucson Sahuaro 41-20 in an Arizona high school football matchup on September 9.
Tucson Sabino moved in front of Tucson Sahuaro 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Sabercats' offense moved in front for a 20-6 lead over the Cougars at the intermission.
Tucson Sabino stormed to a 34-6 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Sabercats maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 14-7 in the fourth quarter.
Last season, Tucson Sabino and Tucson Sahuaro faced off on October 1, 2021 at Tucson Sahuaro High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.