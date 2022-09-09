 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tucson Sabino dismantles Tucson Sahuaro 41-20

Tucson Sabino ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Tucson Sahuaro 41-20 in an Arizona high school football matchup on September 9.

Tucson Sabino moved in front of Tucson Sahuaro 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Sabercats' offense moved in front for a 20-6 lead over the Cougars at the intermission.

Tucson Sabino stormed to a 34-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Sabercats maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 14-7 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Tucson Sabino and Tucson Sahuaro faced off on October 1, 2021 at Tucson Sahuaro High School. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

46.6 Americans expected to gamble during football season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News