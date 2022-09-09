Tucson Sabino dismantles Tucson Sahuaro 41-20

Tucson Sabino ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Tucson Sahuaro 41-20 in an Arizona high school football matchup on September 9.

Tucson Sabino moved in front of Tucson Sahuaro 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Sabercats' offense moved in front for a 20-6 lead over the Cougars at the intermission.

Tucson Sabino stormed to a 34-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Sabercats maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 14-7 in the fourth quarter.