Tucson Sabino's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Benson 55-0 at Tucson Sabino High on October 28 in Arizona football action.
Recently on October 14, Tucson Sabino squared off with Mesa Eastmark in a football game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.