Tucson Sabino makes Phoenix Bourgade Catholic's offense disappear 41-0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Tucson Sabino stuffed Phoenix Bourgade Catholic 41-0 to the tune of a shutout during this Arizona football game.
Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Tucson Sabino and Phoenix Bourgade Catholic were both scoreless.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!