 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tucson Sabino makes San Tan Valley San Tan Foothills walk the plank 49-23

Tucson Sabino earned a convincing 49-23 win over San Tan Valley San Tan Foothills in Arizona high school football on November 4.

Tucson Sabino opened with a 21-7 advantage over San Tan Valley San Tan Foothills through the first quarter.

Tucson Sabino registered a 35-7 advantage at intermission over San Tan Valley San Tan Foothills.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.

Tucson Sabino enjoyed a big enough lead to offset San Tan Valley San Tan Foothills' 16-14 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 21, Tucson Sabino squared off with Thatcher in a football game. Click here for a recap

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Battle of the brands: Sportswear giants bid for World Cup business

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News