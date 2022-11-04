Tucson Sabino makes San Tan Valley San Tan Foothills walk the plank 49-23

Tucson Sabino earned a convincing 49-23 win over San Tan Valley San Tan Foothills in Arizona high school football on November 4.
Tucson Sabino opened with a 21-7 advantage over San Tan Valley San Tan Foothills through the first quarter.
Tucson Sabino registered a 35-7 advantage at intermission over San Tan Valley San Tan Foothills.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.
Tucson Sabino enjoyed a big enough lead to offset San Tan Valley San Tan Foothills' 16-14 advantage in the fourth quarter.
