Tucson Sabino outlasts Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian 27-16

Saddled up and ready to go, Tucson Sabino spurred past Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian 27-16 in an Arizona high school football matchup.

The Sabercats drew first blood by forging a 13-0 margin over the Lions after the first quarter.

The Sabercats' offense pulled ahead to a 20-0 lead over the Lions at the intermission.

The scoreboard operator could have taken a nap as both teams were blanked in the third quarter.