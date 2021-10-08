Tucson Sabino outlasts Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian 27-16

Saddled up and ready to go, Tucson Sabino spurred past Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian 27-16 in an Arizona high school football matchup.
The Sabercats drew first blood by forging a 13-0 margin over the Lions after the first quarter.
The Sabercats' offense pulled ahead to a 20-0 lead over the Lions at the intermission.
The scoreboard operator could have taken a nap as both teams were blanked in the third quarter.
In recent action on September 24, Tucson Sabino faced off against Phoenix Bourgade Catholic and Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian took on Snowflake on September 24 at Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian Academy. For a full recap, click here.
