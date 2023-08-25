Tucson Sabino collected a solid win over Tucson Sahuaro in a 19-6 verdict in Arizona high school football on Aug. 25.

Tough to find an edge early, Tucson Sabino and Tucson Sahuaro fashioned a 6-6 stalemate through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Tucson Sabino jumped ahead over Tucson Sahuaro when the fourth quarter began 13-6.

The Sabercats cruised through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 6-0 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Tucson Sabino and Tucson Sahuaro squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Tucson Sabino High School.

