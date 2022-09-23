 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tucson Sabino unloads on Safford 61-6

Tucson Sabino gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Safford 61-6 on September 23 in Arizona football action.

Last season, Tucson Sabino and Safford faced off on October 22, 2021 at Tucson Sabino High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on September 9, Tucson Sabino faced off against Tucson Sahuaro and Safford took on Tucson Pueblo Magnet on September 9 at Safford High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

