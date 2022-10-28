Tucson Sahuaro blanks Sahuarita 52-0

Tucson Sahuaro's defense was a brick wall that stopped Sahuarita cold, resulting in a 52-0 victory in an Arizona high school football matchup on October 28.
In recent action on October 14, Tucson Sahuaro faced off against Sahuarita Walden Grove and Sahuarita took on Rio Rico on October 14 at Sahuarita High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
People are also reading…