Tucson Sahuaro pushed past Tucson Cholla for a 29-10 win in Arizona high school football on Sept. 15.
Tucson Sahuaro jumped in front of Tucson Cholla 7-3 to begin the second quarter.
The Cougars opened a meager 14-3 gap over the Chargers at the intermission.
Tucson Sahuaro moved to a 23-10 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Cougars got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.
In recent action on Sept. 1, Tucson Sahuaro faced off against Phoenix Northwest Christian.
