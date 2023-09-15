Tucson Sahuaro pushed past Tucson Cholla for a 29-10 win in Arizona high school football on Sept. 15.

Tucson Sahuaro jumped in front of Tucson Cholla 7-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Cougars opened a meager 14-3 gap over the Chargers at the intermission.

Tucson Sahuaro moved to a 23-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cougars got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Tucson Sahuaro faced off against Phoenix Northwest Christian.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.