Tucson Salpointe Catholic blitzes Tucson Mica Mountain in dominating victory 55-14

Tucson Salpointe Catholic controlled the action to earn an impressive 55-14 win against Tucson Mica Mountain for an Arizona high school football victory on October 7.

Last season, Tucson Salpointe Catholic and Tucson Mica Mountain faced off on October 21, 2021 at Tucson Mica Mountain High School. Click here for a recap

In recent action on September 23, Tucson Salpointe Catholic faced off against Vail Cienega and Tucson Mica Mountain took on Catalina Foothills on September 23 at Tucson Mica Mountain High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

