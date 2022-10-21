Tucson Salpointe Catholic collects victory over Gilbert Williams Field 31-14

Tucson Salpointe Catholic grabbed a 31-14 victory at the expense of Gilbert Williams Field in an Arizona high school football matchup.

Tucson Salpointe Catholic darted in front of Gilbert Williams Field 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Lancers' offense darted in front for a 14-7 lead over the Black Hawks at the intermission.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Lancers outscored the Black Hawks 10-0 in the fourth quarter.