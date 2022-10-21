 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tucson Salpointe Catholic collects victory over Gilbert Williams Field 31-14

Tucson Salpointe Catholic grabbed a 31-14 victory at the expense of Gilbert Williams Field in an Arizona high school football matchup.

Tucson Salpointe Catholic darted in front of Gilbert Williams Field 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Lancers' offense darted in front for a 14-7 lead over the Black Hawks at the intermission.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Lancers outscored the Black Hawks 10-0 in the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 7, Tucson Salpointe Catholic squared off with Tucson Mica Mountain in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

