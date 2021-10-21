Tucson Salpointe Catholic dismantles Tucson Mica Mountain in convincing manner 56-5

Tucson Salpointe Catholic controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 56-5 victory over Tucson Mica Mountain on October 21 in Arizona football.

The Lancers drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over the Thunderbolts after the first quarter.

Tucson Salpointe Catholic opened a giant 42-5 gap over Tucson Mica Mountain at the intermission.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.

