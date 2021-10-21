 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tucson Salpointe Catholic dismantles Tucson Mica Mountain in convincing manner 56-5

Tucson Salpointe Catholic dismantles Tucson Mica Mountain in convincing manner 56-5

Tucson Salpointe Catholic controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 56-5 victory over Tucson Mica Mountain on October 21 in Arizona football.

Recently on October 8 , Tucson Salpointe Catholic squared up on Phoenix Pinnacle in a football game . For more, click here.

The Lancers drew first blood by forging a 7-0 margin over the Thunderbolts after the first quarter.

Tucson Salpointe Catholic opened a giant 42-5 gap over Tucson Mica Mountain at the intermission.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

New York Giants season being ravaged by injury

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News