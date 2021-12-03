 Skip to main content
Tucson Salpointe Catholic gallops past Goodyear Desert Edge 29-17

Riding a wave of production, Tucson Salpointe Catholic dunked Goodyear Desert Edge 29-17 on December 3 in Arizona football.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.

The Scorpions constructed a bold start that built a 14-13 gap on the Lancers heading into the locker room.

The Lancers broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 23-14 lead over the Scorpions.

Recently on November 19 , Tucson Salpointe Catholic squared up on Phoenix Sunnyslope in a football game . For more, click here.

