Tucson Salpointe Catholic overwhelms Vail Cienega 37-13

Tucson Salpointe Catholic delivered all the smoke to disorient Vail Cienega and flew away with a 37-13 win at Vail Cienega High on September 23 in Arizona football action.

Tucson Salpointe Catholic drew first blood by forging a 9-0 margin over Vail Cienega after the first quarter.

The Bobcats trimmed the margin to make it 16-13 at halftime.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Lancers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 21-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.