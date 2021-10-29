 Skip to main content
Tucson Salpointe Catholic smashes through Sierra Vista Buena 45-7

Tucson Salpointe Catholic smashes through Sierra Vista Buena 45-7

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Tucson Salpointe Catholic broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 45-7 explosion on Sierra Vista Buena in an Arizona high school football matchup on October 29.

Recently on October 15 , Tucson Salpointe Catholic squared up on Tucson Desert View in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

The Lancers' offense took charge to a 31-7 lead over the Colts at the intermission.

Defense muted both offenses in scoreless first and third quarters.

Tags

