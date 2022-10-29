Tucson Sunnyside blitzes Tucson Cholla in dominating victory 61-13

Tucson Sunnyside handled Tucson Cholla 61-13 in an impressive showing in an Arizona high school football matchup on October 29.
Recently on October 14, Tucson Sunnyside squared off with Tucson Rincon in a football game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.