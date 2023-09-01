Tucson Sunnyside pushed past Tucson Flowing Wells for a 28-10 win in Arizona high school football on Sept. 1.
Last season, Tucson Sunnyside and Tucson Flowing Wells squared off on Nov. 10, 2022 at Tucson Flowing Wells High School.
