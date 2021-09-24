Tucson Sunnyside shuffles past Sierra Vista Buena 41-24

Tucson Sunnyside tipped and eventually toppled Sierra Vista Buena 41-24 in Arizona high school football on September 24.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Blue Devils' offense darted to a 20-10 lead over the Colts at the intermission.

The Blue Devils' authority showed as they carried a 34-17 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Devils made sure there were no late heroics, shadowing the Colts' offensive output in the final period 7-7.

