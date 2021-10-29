Tucson Tanque Verde makes Tucson Catalina's offense disappear 47-0

Tucson Tanque Verde unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Tucson Catalina in a 47-0 shutout in an Arizona high school football matchup on October 29.
Recently on October 15 , Tucson Catalina squared up on Tucson Santa Rita in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!