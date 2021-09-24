Tucson Tanque Verde overcomes Gilbert San Tan Charter in competitive affair 42-33

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Tucson Tanque Verde passed in a 42-33 victory at Gilbert San Tan Charter's expense in an Arizona high school football matchup on September 24.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and third quarters.

