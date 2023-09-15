Tucson Tanque Verde unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Tucson Palo Verde Magnet 42-6 Friday on Sept. 15 in Arizona football.
In recent action on Sept. 1, Tucson Palo Verde Magnet faced off against Tucson Rincon.
Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
People are also reading…