Tucson Tanque Verde notched a win against Phoenix Christian 19-6 in an Arizona high school football matchup.

The Hawks' offense jumped in front for a 12-6 lead over the Cougars at the intermission.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

Conditioning showed as the Hawks outscored the Cougars 7-0 in the fourth quarter.

