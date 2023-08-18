Tucson Tanque Verde notched a win against Phoenix Christian 19-6 in an Arizona high school football matchup.
The Hawks' offense jumped in front for a 12-6 lead over the Cougars at the intermission.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.
Conditioning showed as the Hawks outscored the Cougars 7-0 in the fourth quarter.
