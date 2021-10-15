Vail Cienega blazes victory trail past Tucson Ironwood Ridge 31-21

Vail Cienega took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Tucson Ironwood Ridge 31-21 in Arizona high school football action on October 15.
Vail Cienega opened with a 31-21 advantage over Tucson Ironwood Ridge through the first quarter.
Suffocating defense didn't allow points on either side in the second and fourth quarters.
In recent action on October 1, Vail Cienega faced off against Gilbert Campo Verde and Tucson Ironwood Ridge took on Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro on October 1 at Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.