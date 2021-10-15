 Skip to main content
Vail Cienega blazes victory trail past Tucson Ironwood Ridge 31-21

Vail Cienega took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Tucson Ironwood Ridge 31-21 in Arizona high school football action on October 15.

Vail Cienega opened with a 31-21 advantage over Tucson Ironwood Ridge through the first quarter.

Suffocating defense didn't allow points on either side in the second and fourth quarters.

In recent action on October 1, Vail Cienega faced off against Gilbert Campo Verde and Tucson Ironwood Ridge took on Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro on October 1 at Oro Valley Canyon Del Oro High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

