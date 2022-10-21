Vail Cienega busts Tucson Ironwood Ridge 27-6

Vail Cienega's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Tucson Ironwood Ridge during a 27-6 blowout in Arizona high school football on October 21.
The last time Vail Cienega and Tucson Ironwood Ridge played in a 31-21 game on October 15, 2021. For more, click here.
In recent action on October 7, Tucson Ironwood Ridge faced off against Tucson Flowing Wells and Vail Cienega took on Tucson Marana on October 7 at Vail Cienega High School. For more, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.