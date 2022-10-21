 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vail Cienega busts Tucson Ironwood Ridge 27-6

Vail Cienega's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Tucson Ironwood Ridge during a 27-6 blowout in Arizona high school football on October 21.

The last time Vail Cienega and Tucson Ironwood Ridge played in a 31-21 game on October 15, 2021. For more, click here.

In recent action on October 7, Tucson Ironwood Ridge faced off against Tucson Flowing Wells and Vail Cienega took on Tucson Marana on October 7 at Vail Cienega High School. For more, click here.

