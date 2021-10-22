Vail Cienega deals goose eggs to Nogales in verdict 56-0

Vail Cienega's defense throttled Nogales, resulting in a shutout win 56-0 in Arizona high school football action on October 22.
In recent action on October 8, Vail Cienega faced off against Tucson Mountain View and Nogales took on Tucson Desert View on October 7 at Tucson Desert View High School. For a full recap, click here.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and third quarters.
