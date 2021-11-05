Vail Cienega dismantles Tucson Marana in convincing manner 42-14

Vail Cienega's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Tucson Marana during a 42-14 blowout in an Arizona high school football matchup.
Vail Cienega made the first move by forging a 28-14 margin over Tucson Marana after the first quarter.
The Bobcats roared over the Tigers when the fourth quarter began 42-14.
Neither squad scored in the second and fourth quarters.
Recently on October 22 , Vail Cienega squared up on Nogales in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.