Vail Cienega's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Tucson Marana during a 42-14 blowout in an Arizona high school football matchup.

Vail Cienega made the first move by forging a 28-14 margin over Tucson Marana after the first quarter.

The Bobcats roared over the Tigers when the fourth quarter began 42-14.

Neither squad scored in the second and fourth quarters.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.