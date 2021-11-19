 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vail Cienega gallops past Buckeye Verrado 47-36

Vail Cienega gallops past Buckeye Verrado 47-36

Vail Cienega handed Buckeye Verrado a tough 47-36 loss at Buckeye Verrado High on November 19 in Arizona football action.

The Bobcats made the first move by forging a 14-8 margin over the Vipers after the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

The Bobcats darted over the Vipers 27-22 heading to the fourth quarter.

Recently on November 5 , Vail Cienega squared up on Tucson Marana in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

 

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Enes Kanter rips 'disgusting' LeBron James over Nike connection

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News