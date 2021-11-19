Vail Cienega gallops past Buckeye Verrado 47-36

Vail Cienega handed Buckeye Verrado a tough 47-36 loss at Buckeye Verrado High on November 19 in Arizona football action.

The Bobcats made the first move by forging a 14-8 margin over the Vipers after the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

The Bobcats darted over the Vipers 27-22 heading to the fourth quarter.

