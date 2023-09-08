Vail Cienega finally found a way to top Tucson 28-24 on Sept. 8 in Arizona football action.
The last time Vail Cienega and Tucson played in a 34-3 game on Nov. 10, 2022.
In recent action on Aug. 25, Vail Cienega faced off against Mesa Desert Ridge and Tucson took on Phoenix South Mountain on Aug. 25 at Tucson High School.
