Vail Cienega hustles by Catalina Foothills 41-21

Vail Cienega charged Catalina Foothills and collected a 41-21 victory in an Arizona high school football matchup.
Tough to find an edge early, Vail Cienega and Catalina Foothills fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.
A halftime tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Vail Cienega darted over Catalina Foothills 21-14 heading to the fourth quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Bobcats outscored the Falcons 20-7 in the fourth quarter.
