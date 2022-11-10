Vail Cienega scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Tucson 34-3

A swift early pace pushed Vail Cienega past Tucson Thursday 34-3 at Vail Cienega High on November 10 in Arizona football action.
Vail Cienega drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Tucson after the first quarter.
The Bobcats opened a towering 21-3 gap over the Badgers at the intermission.
Vail Cienega breathed fire to a 27-3 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Bobcats avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.
In recent action on October 28, Vail Cienega faced off against Tucson Desert View and Tucson took on Sierra Vista Buena on October 28 at Tucson High School.
