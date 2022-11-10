Vail Cienega scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Tucson 34-3

A swift early pace pushed Vail Cienega past Tucson Thursday 34-3 at Vail Cienega High on November 10 in Arizona football action.

Vail Cienega drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Tucson after the first quarter.

The Bobcats opened a towering 21-3 gap over the Badgers at the intermission.

Vail Cienega breathed fire to a 27-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bobcats avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.