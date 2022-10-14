Vail Cienega thumps Sierra Vista Buena in punishing decision 49-19

Vail Cienega built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 49-19 win over Sierra Vista Buena on October 14 in Arizona football action.
Recently on September 30, Vail Cienega squared off with Goodyear Desert Edge in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
People are also reading…