 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vice-grip defense fuels Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian's win over Tucson Palo Verde Magnet 69-0

Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian's defense throttled Tucson Palo Verde Magnet, resulting in a 69-0 shutout at Tucson Palo Verde Magnet on October 21 in Arizona football action.

Recently on October 7, Tucson Palo Verde Magnet squared off with Safford in a football game. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

People are also reading…

 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rio Rico dispatches Sahuarita 27-7

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Rio Rico still prevailed 27-7 against Sahuarita in an Arizona high school football matchu…

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Durant buys major league pickleball team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News