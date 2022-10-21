Vice-grip defense fuels Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian's win over Tucson Palo Verde Magnet 69-0

Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian's defense throttled Tucson Palo Verde Magnet, resulting in a 69-0 shutout at Tucson Palo Verde Magnet on October 21 in Arizona football action.
Recently on October 7, Tucson Palo Verde Magnet squared off with Safford in a football game. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
People are also reading…