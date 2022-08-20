Waddell American Leadership Academy-West Foothills lets lead slip away in Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian's victory 37-7

Character was called for when Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian was forced to come from behind to upend Waddell American Leadership Academy-West Foothills, 37-7 on Saturday in an Arizona high school football matchup.

Waddell American Leadership Academy-West Foothills authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian at the end of the first quarter.

The gap disappeared at halftime when the Guardians fought back with a 7-0 margin.

Tucson Pusch Ridge Christian thundered to a 23-7 bulge over Waddell American Leadership Academy-West Foothills as the final quarter began.

The Lions hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 14-0 advantage in the frame.