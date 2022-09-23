Waddell Canyon View flexes defensive muscle to keep Tucson Sunnyside off the scoreboard 17-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Waddell Canyon View as it shut out Tucson Sunnyside 17-0 during this Arizona football game.

The Jaguars registered a 14-0 advantage at halftime over the Blue Devils.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

There was no room for doubt as the Jaguars added to their advantage with a 3-0 margin in the closing period.