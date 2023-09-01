Yuma Catholic notched a win against Catalina Foothills 37-20 on Sept. 1 in Arizona football action.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Shamrocks' offense jumped in front for a 21-12 lead over the Falcons at halftime.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 29-20.

The Shamrocks held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.