Yuma Catholic notched a win against Catalina Foothills 37-20 on Sept. 1 in Arizona football action.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.
The Shamrocks' offense jumped in front for a 21-12 lead over the Falcons at halftime.
Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 29-20.
The Shamrocks held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
