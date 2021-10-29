Cienega pounces on Sunnyside early in shutout win

Cienega muscled its way past Sunnyside in a convincing 34-0 win Friday night, marking the team’s fourth consecutive victory.

Two-way player Ritchie McCormack picked off Sunnyside quarterback Deion Conde on the opening drive of the game and the Bobcats immediately scored a touchdown on a run from Cole McFarland in what turned out to be a tone-setting sequence.

Cienega asserted itself as the superior team early on, scoring 21 points in the game’s first 13 minutes of play. After the McFarland run, the Bobcats special teams stepped up with a blocked punt scoop-and-score, then added to the lead with a rushing TD from McCormack.

Over their last two games, the Bobcats have outscored their opponents 90-0.

“We’ve really been preaching to our kids not waiting until the second half to turn it on, but play all four quarters,” Cienega coach Justin Argraves said. “These last four weeks have been fun.”

Right before halftime, the Bobcats had a drive of five-plus minutes that culminated in a rushing touchdown from senior CJ Hangartner, his first rushing score of the season.

“It feels great to have so many guys that can score. I love it,” Cienega quarterback Brayden Cherry said.