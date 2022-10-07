 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Friday night's high school football scores: I-Ridge gets first win, Sunnyside rolls again

  Updated

Cienega's Evan Weber (1) manages to break the plane despite being ridden down and out by Marana's Evan Gilmore (51) for a Bobcat score in the fourth quarter of their high school football game at Cienega High School, Tucson, Ariz., October 7, 2022.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Friday's final scores

Amphi 35, Rincon/University 27

Bisbee 30, Tombstone 16

Canyon del Oro 49, Catalina Foothills 6

Desert View 34, Nogales 6

Ironwood Ridge 27, Flowing Wells 7

Marana 41, Cienega 31

Pueblo 44, Sahuarita 0

Rio Rico 23, Empire 0

Salpointe Catholic 55, Mica Mountain 14

Safford 59, Palo Verde 0

Sunnyside 24, Tucson High 0

Tanque Verde 54, Catalina 0

Thatcher 51, Benson 0

Walden Grove 49, Mountain View 42

Next Friday's 7 p.m. games

Amphitheater at Catalina Foothills

Canyon del Oro at Douglas

Chandler Valley Christian at Pusch Ridge Christian

Cholla at Flowing Wells

Desert View at Ironwood Ridge

Empire at Mica Mountain

Mountain View at Tucson High

Nogales at Marana

Palo Verde at Tempe

Phoenix Christian at Benson

Pueblo at Casa Grande Vista Grande

Rincon/University at Sunnyside

Rio Rico at Sahuarita

Sabino at Mesa Eastmark

Sahuaro at Walden Grove

Salpointe Catholic at Mesa Red Mountain

Santa Rita at Catalina

Sierra Vista Buena at Cienega

Tanque Verde at Bisbee

Tombstone at Willcox

