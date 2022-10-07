Friday night's high school football scores: I-Ridge gets first win, Sunnyside rolls again

Arizona Daily Star
Friday's final scores
Amphi 35, Rincon/University 27
Canyon del Oro 49, Catalina Foothills 6
Desert View 34, Nogales 6
Ironwood Ridge 27, Flowing Wells 7
Salpointe Catholic 55, Mica Mountain 14
Sunnyside 24, Tucson High 0
Tanque Verde 54, Catalina 0
Walden Grove 49, Mountain View 42
Next Friday's 7 p.m. games
Amphitheater at Catalina Foothills
Canyon del Oro at Douglas
Chandler Valley Christian at Pusch Ridge Christian
Desert View at Ironwood Ridge
Mountain View at Tucson High
Phoenix Christian at Benson
Pueblo at Casa Grande Vista Grande
Rincon/University at Sunnyside
Salpointe Catholic at Mesa Red Mountain
Sierra Vista Buena at Cienega
Photos: Marana outlasts Cienega in high school football game
Cienega vs Marana high school football
Marana's Matthew Jensen (24) hops into the end zone past a host of blockers in the third quarter of their high school football game at Cienega High School, Tucson, Ariz., October 7, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Cienega vs Marana high school football
Cienega's Evan Weber (1) manages to break the plane despite being ridden down and out by Marana's Evan Gilmore (51) for a Bobcat score in the fourth quarter of their high school football game at Cienega High School, Tucson, Ariz., October 7, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Cienega vs Marana high school football
Cienega's James Kendryna (17) drags down Marana's Elijah Joplin (6) but not before his scramble picked up a first down in the fourth quarter of their high school football game at Cienega High School, Tucson, Ariz., October 7, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Cienega vs Marana high school football
Marana's Jason Wood (5) gets behind the defense and makes a fingertip catch of an over the the shoulder throw on his way to touchdown in the third quarter of their high school football game at Cienega High School, Tucson, Ariz., October 7, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Cienega vs Marana high school football
Marana's Tyson Tschida (17) leads the Tigers onto the field for their game against the Bobcats at Cienega High School, Tucson, Ariz., October 7, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Cienega vs Marana high school football
Cienega's James Kendryna (17) gets a hand on Marana's Jason Wood (5) but can't quite stop him after his catch at Cienega High School, Tucson, Ariz., October 7, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Cienega vs Marana high school football
Cienega's Ari Dubin (13) brings down Marana's Jordan Jang (2) in the first quarter of their high school football game at Cienega High School, Tucson, Ariz., October 7, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Cienega vs Marana high school football
Marana's Matthew Jensen (24), left, and Evan Gilmore (51) put the squeeze on Cienega's Edgar Garcia (2) on his carry up the middle in their high school football game at Cienega High School, Tucson, Ariz., October 7, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Cienega vs Marana high school football
Marana's Logan Thatcher (74) pulls down Cienega's Jimmy McCormack (5) by his face mask in the second quarter of their high school football game at Cienega High School, Tucson, Ariz., October 7, 2022. No flag was thrown on the play,
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Cienega vs Marana high school football
Cienega's River Ries (8) holds on by his finger tips, converting a fourth and long pass into a first down inside the Marana ten yard line in the second quarter of their high school football game at Cienega High School, Tucson, Ariz., October 7, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Cienega vs Marana high school football
Marana's Jaelen Collins (4) gets just high enough to keep Cienega's Jimmy Diaz (11) from pulling down a catch in the second quarter of their high school football game at Cienega High School, Tucson, Ariz., October 7, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Cienega vs Marana high school football
Marana's Jaelen Collins (4) can't catch up the throw despite beating Cienega's Ethan Billings (7) deep in their high school football game at Cienega High School, Tucson, Ariz., October 7, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Cienega vs Marana high school football
Marana's Matthew Jensen (24), left, celebrates with Dezmen Roebuck (1) after his rushing touchdown in the third quarter of their high school football game at Cienega High School, Tucson, Ariz., October 7, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Cienega vs Marana high school football
Marana's Dezmen Roebuck (1) stumbles down, but past the chains for a first down catch in the third quarter of their high school football game at Cienega High School, Tucson, Ariz., October 7, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Cienega vs Marana high school football
Marana's Matthew Jensen (24) pounds his way through Cienega's James Kendryna (17) on a third quarter carry at Cienega High School, Tucson, Ariz., October 7, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Cienega vs Marana high school football
Cienega's Evan Weber (1) targets recover Gavin Peterson (18) as he rolls out against Marana at Cienega High School, Tucson, Ariz., October 7, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Cienega vs Marana high school football
Cienega's Gavin Peterson (18) tires to take advantage of the block from teammate Jimmy Diaz (11) on Marana's Dezmen Roebuck (1) on a catch-and-run in their high school football game at Cienega High School, Tucson, Ariz., October 7, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Cienega vs Marana high school football
Marana's Matthew Jensen (24) stops Cienega's Edgar Garcia (2) dead in his tracks in the backfield in the third quarter of their high school football game at Cienega High School, Tucson, Ariz., October 7, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Cienega vs Marana high school football
Cienega's Jimmy Diaz (11) is surrounded by Tigers after making a catch in the fourth quarter against Marana at Cienega High School, Tucson, Ariz., October 7, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Cienega vs Marana high school football
Marana's Adrian Aguilar (33) turns the corner on Cienega's River Ries (8) at Cienega High School, Tucson, Ariz., October 7, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Cienega vs Marana high school football
Marana's Elijah Joplin (6) throws over a rushing Cienega's Sean Cadena (6) in the fourth quarter of their high school football game at Cienega High School, Tucson, Ariz., October 7, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Cienega vs Marana high school football
Cienega's head coach Justin Algraves calls his team over for a conference during a time out against Marana in the fourth quarter of their high school football game at Cienega High School, Tucson, Ariz., October 7, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Cienega vs Marana high school football
Marana's head coach Phillip Steward and his staff try to get the attention of their offensive unit in the third quarter of their high school football game at Cienega High School, Tucson, Ariz., October 7, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Cienega vs Marana high school football
Alyanna Pesce gets tossed skywards under storm clouds rolling over the field as Cienega High School's spirit line prepares for the Bobcats to host Marana in a high school football, Tucson, Ariz., October 7, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!