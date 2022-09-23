Friday night's high school football scores: Salpointe routs Cienega, while Marana holds off CDO

Friday's final scores
Avondale Agua Fria 22, Flowing Wells 14
Empire 6, Glendale Deer Valley 0
Goodyear Desert Edge 50, Ironwood Ridge 0
Marana 40, Canyon del Oro 37
Mesa Red Mountain 42, Mountain View 7
Rincon/University 14, Sahuarita 6
Salpointe Catholic 37, Cienega 13
Sierra Vista Buena 51, Cholla 7
Tanque Verde 60, Phoenix North Pointe Prep 0
Tempe Marcos de Niza 55, Amphitheater 7
Tucson High 20, Phoenix South Mountain 12
Waddell Canyon View 17, Sunnyside 0
Walden Grove 34, Pueblo 6
Next Friday's 7 p.m. games
Canyon del Oro at Phoenix St. Mary's
Casa Grande Vista Grande at Rio Rico
Cienega at Goodyear Desert Edge
Flowing Wells at Desert View
Glendale Independence at Douglas
Sabino at Pusch Ridge Christian
Sunnyside at Ironwood Ridge
Tanque Verde at Santa Rita
Tucson High at Catalina Foothills
Photos: Cienega vs. Salpointe high school football
Cienega's Edgar Garcia (2), in the arms of Salpointe's Orlando Gonzalez (34) gets hammered by Dailan Goodman (25) in the third quarter of their game at Cienega High School, Tucson, Ariz., Sept. 23, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Salpointe's Elijah Rushing (95), top, and a teammate sack Cienega's quarterback Brayden Cherry (16) in the fourth quarter of their game at Cienega High School, Tucson, Ariz., Sept. 23, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Salpointe's John Martin (7), left, and Armani Sheriff (3) manage to stop Cienega's Gavin Peterson (18) just short of the end zone after his catch in the second quarter of their game at Cienega High School, Tucson, Ariz., Sept. 23, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Salpointe's Dailan Goodman (25) splits Cienega's Gavin Peterson (18), left, and River Ries (8) as he bursts up the middle in their game at Cienega High School, Tucson, Ariz., Sept. 23, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
The Cienega student section cheers their Bobcats onto the field against Salpointe at Cienega High School, Tucson, Ariz., Sept. 23, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Salpointe's Nate Spivey (8) runs through Cienega's Sean Cadena (6) and James Kendryna (17) in the first quarter of their game at Cienega High School, Tucson, Ariz., Sept. 23, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Cienega's Alex Patterson (52) jars the mouthpiece out of Salpointe's quarterback Taylor Nagore (10) as he helps sack him at Cienega High School, Tucson, Ariz., Sept. 23, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Cienega's Abram Bury (71), left, strips Salpointe's Jaxson Banhie (6) of the ball, which the Bobcats recovered. in the second quarter of their game at Cienega High School, Tucson, Ariz., Sept. 23, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Salpointe's Fredo Sotelo (18) finds the time to fire over the middle against Cienega at Cienega High School, Tucson, Ariz., Sept. 23, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Salpointe's Conner Raetzman (2) gets congratulated after his pick-six early in the third quarter of their game at Cienega High School, Tucson, Ariz., Sept. 23, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Cienega's Brayden Cherry (16) just gets off the throw as he's hit by a Salpointe rusher and teammate Jimmy Mccormack (5) in the third quarter of their game at Cienega High School, Tucson, Ariz., Sept. 23, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Cienega's Keron Watson (4) pulls down a catch despite being handled by Salpointe's Gage Felix (1) in the third quarter of their game at Cienega High School, Tucson, Ariz., Sept. 23, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Salpointe's head coach Eric Rogers has high fives for his defensive unit after they made a four down stand inside their own ten in the fourth quarter of their game at Cienega High School, Tucson, Ariz., Sept. 23, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Cienega's Keron Watson (4), left, and River Ries (8) drag down Salpointe's Elias Roberts (27) after a catch in their game at Cienega High School, Tucson, Ariz., Sept. 23, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Cienega's head coach Justin Argraves, left, and defensive coach Bryan Lopez bring down a pass dumped into their side line in the fourth quarter against Salpointe at Cienega High School, Tucson, Ariz., Sept. 23, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Salpointe's Cam Myers (22) does just enough to keep Cienega's Ari Dubin (13) from pulling down a reception in the fourth quarter of their game at Cienega High School, Tucson, Ariz., Sept. 23, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Cienega's Evan Weber (1) gets off the throw between Salpointe's Joey Bernier (33) and Sean Madrid (4) late in the fourth quarter of their game at Cienega High School, Tucson, Ariz., Sept. 23, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Salpointe's Mason Sanchez (11), left, and Conner Raetzman (2) wrap up Cienega's Ari Dubin (13) after a catch at Cienega High School, Tucson, Ariz., Sept. 23, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Salpointe's Fredo Sotelo (18) scrambles out of pressure to avoid a sack in the fourth quarter at Cienega High School, Tucson, Ariz., Sept. 23, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Cienega's players go through their pre-game warm ups just before taking on Salpointe at Cienega High School, Tucson, Ariz., Sept. 23, 2022.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
