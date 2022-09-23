 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Friday night's high school football scores

Cienega's Edgar Garcia (2), in the arms of Salpointe's Orlando Gonzalez (34) gets hammered by Dailan Goodman (25) in the third quarter of their game at Cienega High School, Tucson, Ariz., Sept. 23, 2022.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Friday's final scores

Avondale Agua Fria 22, Flowing Wells 14

Benson 62, Palo Verde 20

Bisbee 44, NFL Yet 8

Douglas 25, Rio Rico 21

Empire 6, Glendale Deer Valley 0

Goodyear Desert Edge 50, Ironwood Ridge 0

Marana 40, Canyon del Oro 37

Mesa Red Mountain 42, Mountain View 7

Morenci 56, Tombstone 0

Rincon/University 14, Sahuarita 6

Sahuaro 21, Nogales 7

Salpointe Catholic 37, Cienega 13

Tanque Verde 60, Phoenix North Pointe Prep 0

Tempe Marcos de Niza 55, Amphitheater 7

Tucson High 20, Phoenix South Mountain 12

Waddell Canyon View 17, Sunnyside 0

(Keep checking back for more final scores)

Salpointe's John Martin (7), left, and Armani Sheriff (3) manage to stop Cienega's Gavin Peterson (18) just short of the end zone after his catch in the second quarter of their game at Cienega High School, Tucson, Ariz., Sept. 23, 2022.

Next Friday's 7 p.m. games

Canyon del Oro at Phoenix St. Mary's

Casa Grande Vista Grande at Rio Rico

Cienega at Goodyear Desert Edge

Flowing Wells at Desert View

Glendale Independence at Douglas

Mesa Westwood at Marana

Mountain View at Nogales

Pueblo at Amphitheater

Sabino at Pusch Ridge Christian

Sahuarita at Empire

Sunnyside at Ironwood Ridge

Tanque Verde at Santa Rita

Thatcher at Sahuaro

Tombstone at Catalina

Tucson High at Catalina Foothills

