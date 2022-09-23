Friday night's high school football scores

Friday's final scores
Avondale Agua Fria 22, Flowing Wells 14
Benson 62, Palo Verde 20
Bisbee 44, NFL Yet 8
Douglas 25, Rio Rico 21
Empire 6, Glendale Deer Valley 0
Goodyear Desert Edge 50, Ironwood Ridge 0
Marana 40, Canyon del Oro 37
Mesa Red Mountain 42, Mountain View 7
Morenci 56, Tombstone 0
Rincon/University 14, Sahuarita 6
Sahuaro 21, Nogales 7
Salpointe Catholic 37, Cienega 13
Tanque Verde 60, Phoenix North Pointe Prep 0
Tempe Marcos de Niza 55, Amphitheater 7
Tucson High 20, Phoenix South Mountain 12
Waddell Canyon View 17, Sunnyside 0
(Keep checking back for more final scores)
Next Friday's 7 p.m. games
Canyon del Oro at Phoenix St. Mary's
Casa Grande Vista Grande at Rio Rico
Cienega at Goodyear Desert Edge
Flowing Wells at Desert View
Glendale Independence at Douglas
Mesa Westwood at Marana
Mountain View at Nogales
Pueblo at Amphitheater
Sabino at Pusch Ridge Christian
Sahuarita at Empire
Sunnyside at Ironwood Ridge
Tanque Verde at Santa Rita
Thatcher at Sahuaro
Tombstone at Catalina
Tucson High at Catalina Foothills