Friday's high school football scores: Marana shuts down Sunnyside, Pusch Ridge wins big

Marana's Samuel Brown (11), top, and Jason Wood (5) scramble over Sunnyside's Mekhi Gaskin (14) in pursuit of a loose ball in the third quarter of their game at Marana High School, Marana, Ariz., October 21, 2022.
Marana receiver's coach Jordan Kirschner comes out to celebrate Jaelen Collins's (4) interception against Sunnyside in the fourth quarter of their game at Marana High School, Marana, Ariz., October 21, 2022.
Marana out slugs visiting Sunnyside 21-6 at Marana High School, October 21, 2022.
Marana's Samuel Brown (11) exults after recovering a Sunnyside fumble deep in Blue Devil territory in the third quarter at Marana High School, Marana, Ariz., October 21, 2022.
Marana's Elijah Joplin (6) races untouched for the final Tiger score against Sunnyside in the fourth quarter of their game at Marana High School, Marana, Ariz., October 21, 2022.
Marana's Dezmen Roebuck (1) foils Sunnyside's Samario Garcia's (5) potential touchdown catch in the third quarter of their game at Marana High School, Marana, Ariz., October 21, 2022.
Marana's Logan Thatcher (74) and his teammates join the cheerleaders in singing to the fans following the Tiger's 21-6 win against Sunnyside at Marana High School, Marana, Ariz., October 21, 2022.
Marana's Matthew Jensen (24) tries to step out of the hand of Sunnyside's Mikey Lopez (7) in the first quarter of their game at Marana High School, Marana, Ariz., October 21, 2022.
Marana's Elijah Joplin (6) rolls out and looks for an open target as the Sunnyside defense closes in at Marana High School, Marana, Ariz., October 21, 2022.
Marana's Jaelen Collins (4) snares Sunnyside's Jordan Barron (4) on his end run in the second quarter of their game at Marana High School, Marana, Ariz., October 21, 2022.
Marana's head coach Phillip Steward and his staff offer advice during a Tiger stand in the defensive red zone against Sunnyside at Marana High School, Marana, Ariz., October 21, 2022.
Marana's Samuel Brown (11), bottom, and Matthew Jensen (24) dump Sunnyside's Jose Ramirez (13) for a loss in the third quarter of their game at Marana High School, Marana, Ariz., October 21, 2022.
Sunnyside's Max Flores (12) hops out of the grip of Marana's Markus Gonzales (52) after his catch in the third quarter of their game at Marana High School, Marana, Ariz., October 21, 2022.
Marana's Matthew Jensen (24) gets a hold of Sunnyside's Deion Conde (8) stopping his keeper up the middle at Marana High School, Marana, Ariz., October 21, 2022.
Sunnyside's head coach Thomas Romack talks over the next play with quarterback Diego Arellano (1) in the third quarter of their game at Marana High School, Marana, Ariz., October 21, 2022.
Marana's Markus Gonzales (52) wraps up Sunnyside's Jose Ramirez (13) to bring him down at Marana High School, Marana, Ariz., October 21, 2022.
Marana's Dezmen Roebuck (1) tiptoes past Sunnyside's Mikey Lopez (7) to get the ball out of the Tiger backfield at Marana High School, Marana, Ariz., October 21, 2022.
Marana's receivers run routes as the sun set over the field as the Tigers prepares to go against Sunnyside at Marana High School, Marana, Ariz., October 21, 2022.