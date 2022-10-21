 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert editor's pick

Friday's high school football scores: Marana shuts down Sunnyside, Pusch Ridge wins big

  • Updated

Marana's Samuel Brown (11) exults after recovering a Sunnyside fumble deep in Blue Devil territory in the third quarter at Marana High School, Marana, Ariz., October 21, 2022.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Friday's scores

Canyon del Oro 49, Pueblo 14

Catalina Foothills 53, Sahuarita 7

Cienega 27, Ironwood Ridge 6

Desert View 42, Tucson High 10

Marana 21, Sunnyside 6

Mica Mountain 53, Douglas 7

Nogales 13, Flowing Wells 6

Pusch Ridge Christian 69, Palo Verde 0

Rincon/University 19, Cholla 3

Safford 42, Benson 14

Sahuaro 28, Amphitheater 14

Salpointe Catholic 31, Gilbert Williams Field 14

San Tan Foothills 33, Bisbee 14

People are also reading…

Sierra Vista Buena 47, Mountain View 35

Tanque Verde 68, Tombstone 0

Thatcher 35, Sabino 7

Walden Grove 39, Rio Rico 7

Willcox 52, Catalina 6

Next Friday's 7 p.m. games

Benson at Sabino

Bisbee at Catalina

Canyon del Oro at Casa Grande Vista Grande

Cholla at Sunnyside

Cienega at Desert View

Empire at Douglas

Ironwood Ridge at Mountain View

Marana at Flowing Wells

Mica Mountain at Pueblo

Nogales at Rincon/University

Rio Rico at Catalina Foothills

Safford at Pusch Ridge Christian

Sahuarita at Sahuaro

Santa Rita at Tombstone

Sierra Vista Buena at Tucson High

Thatcher at Palo Verde

Tolleson at Salpointe Catholic

Walden Grove at Amphitheater

Willcox at Tanque Verde

Photos: Sunnyside vs Marana, high school football

Marana out slugs visiting Sunnyside 21-6 at Marana High School, October 21, 2022.

1 of 17

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Durant buys major league pickleball team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News