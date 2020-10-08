High schools countdown: CDO's 'sic 'em' DE Chase Randall could have special season

Editor’s note: The Star is counting down the 22 best high school football players in Southern Arizona, in no particular order.
Name: Chase Randall
The rundown: Randall is a 6-foot-2-inch, 255-pound senior at Canyon del Oro High School.
Who he is: There are two versions of CDO’s defensive end.
On the field, “he just goes and he’s aggressive and physical,” coach Dustin Peace said.
“But on the flip side, he’s one of the nicest kids,” Peace said. “Coaching those types of kids are unbelievable, because you know he’s nice and genuine at heart and cares.”
Away from football, it’s hard to spot Randall without a smile on his face. The moment he laces up the cleats and steps on the field, “there’s this switch and I turn into an animal on the field, and I can’t really say where it comes from.”
“I just love football and competing … I’m a different animal, but I try to be the nicest person I can be off the field,” Randall said.
Peace described Randall as a “sic 'em guy,” a similar role to New York Giants linebacker Blake Martinez, a former CDO star.
“I used to do this with Blake Martinez where I’d be like, ‘Blake, that guard is a little underweight, run right through him;’ Chase is the same way. We tell him, ‘Hey, that guy is a little bit of a weak spot’ — or even if he’s a strong spot, we’ll flip it the other way and say, ‘Hey, this tackle thinks he’s good, Chase, you better turn it on.’ And boom, we’ll unleash him. He’s one of those football players from 20 years ago that’ll just run through a wall.”
As a junior, Randall recorded 30 tackles in six games — including five stops for loss. After an offseason dedicated to packing on muscle to his 6-2 frame and working on footwork, Randall could be the top defensive lineman in Tucson. But the numbers on a stat sheet or his performance on a highlight film is the least of worries.
“I want to be remembered as a nice guy,” he said.
“Obviously, there’s football and I want to be remembered as Chase Randall, the football player, but I also want to be remembered as a nice guy and hard-working guy that’s never missed a single practice, never been late, shows up day in and day out and busts his butt for the program.”
Proof he’s good: Last season's game against Salpointe Catholic was a gauge to measure Randall against arguably the top offensive line in the state.
Alternating between defensive end and defensive tackle depending on the formation, Randall went toe-to-toe with current UCLA freshman Bruno Fina and Oregon Ducks commit Jonah Miller, and led the team with four tackles and one hurry. He was the most disruptive Dorado on defense that night.
"For him to take care of his tackle that night, that was proof that he’s that good,” Peace said.
Randall is committed to play for Sioux Falls University next year.
He said it: “He’s a top-five highest-motored kid that I’ve ever coached, without a doubt. His motor is full-speed in practice and in games. Last year, it was an ongoing joke that we had to tell him to tone it down from time to time, and we would only let him go against one or two other offensive linemen, because otherwise it would be a mental discouragement to some of those guys.” — Peace
