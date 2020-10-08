High schools countdown: CDO's 'sic 'em' DE Chase Randall could have special season

Editor’s note: The Star is counting down the 22 best high school football players in Southern Arizona, in no particular order.

Name: Chase Randall

The rundown: Randall is a 6-foot-2-inch, 255-pound senior at Canyon del Oro High School.

Who he is: There are two versions of CDO’s defensive end.

On the field, “he just goes and he’s aggressive and physical,” coach Dustin Peace said.

“But on the flip side, he’s one of the nicest kids,” Peace said. “Coaching those types of kids are unbelievable, because you know he’s nice and genuine at heart and cares.”

Away from football, it’s hard to spot Randall without a smile on his face. The moment he laces up the cleats and steps on the field, “there’s this switch and I turn into an animal on the field, and I can’t really say where it comes from.”

“I just love football and competing … I’m a different animal, but I try to be the nicest person I can be off the field,” Randall said.

Peace described Randall as a “sic 'em guy,” a similar role to New York Giants linebacker Blake Martinez, a former CDO star.